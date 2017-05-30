‘Bachelor’ Contestant Michael Nance Dead at 31

Bachelor nation is mourning the loss of one of their own today.
Michael Nance, a contestant from season 8, has passed away.
“At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the medical examiner,” a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit in Texas told E News!
Officers were called at about 2:10am with reports of an unresponsive male.
He was announced dead at 2:54 am.
Nance competed for Emily Maynard’s love on the reality series.
After hearing the news, she tweeted:
Chris Bukowski also paid his respects writing:
“Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance’s passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He’ll be missed but not forgotten.”
Sean Lowe also mourned the loss writing:
“My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette.”
Nance was 31.