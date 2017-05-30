Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

B96 Cares! Join The Peace Corps!

May 30, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: education, help, peace corps, skills, teaching, volunteers, worldwide

If you have a degree in agriculture, the environment, or teaching English, you actually have a degree in doing more than you ever thought possible.

Peace Corps Volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of people all over the world.

With your skills and education, you could help create an irrigation system for a small village in Paraguay or share new teaching methods to educators in Moldova.

The experiences you’ll gain in the Peace Corps will stay with you forever.

This is your chance to make a real difference. Explore how the Peace Corps can fit into your future at http://www.peacecorps.gov. B96 Cares!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live