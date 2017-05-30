B96 Cares! Join The Peace Corps!

If you have a degree in agriculture, the environment, or teaching English, you actually have a degree in doing more than you ever thought possible.

Peace Corps Volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of people all over the world.

With your skills and education, you could help create an irrigation system for a small village in Paraguay or share new teaching methods to educators in Moldova.

The experiences you’ll gain in the Peace Corps will stay with you forever.

This is your chance to make a real difference. Explore how the Peace Corps can fit into your future at http://www.peacecorps.gov. B96 Cares!