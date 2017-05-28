TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: EDM Artists Swap Spots & We Have A New #1

#SummerBash artist Zedd and Alessia Cara have bumped The Chainsmokers & Coldplay out of the #1 song spot in Chicago. ‘Stay’ also bumped up to the #1 song in the entire country this week.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Scared To Be Lonley – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
19. Swalla – Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj
18. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur
17. Passionfruit – Drake
16. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles
15. Slide – Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean
14. The Cure – Lady Gaga
13. Bad Liar – Selena Gomez
12. Issues – Julia Michaels
11. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren
10. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
9. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
8. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
7. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo
6. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
5. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
4. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
3. Despacito – Justin Bieer, Luis Fonsi & Daddy yankee
2. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara