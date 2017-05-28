TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: EDM Artists Swap Spots & We Have A New #1

#SummerBash artist Zedd and Alessia Cara have bumped The Chainsmokers & Coldplay out of the #1 song spot in Chicago. ‘Stay’ also bumped up to the #1 song in the entire country this week.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Scared To Be Lonley – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

19. Swalla – Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj

18. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur

17. Passionfruit – Drake

16. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles

15. Slide – Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean

14. The Cure – Lady Gaga

13. Bad Liar – Selena Gomez

12. Issues – Julia Michaels

11. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren

10. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

9. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

8. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

7. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Quavo

6. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

5. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

4. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

3. Despacito – Justin Bieer, Luis Fonsi & Daddy yankee

2. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay