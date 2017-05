MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Ariana Grande fan Molly Steed, aged 14, from Derby, holds her VIP backstage pass as she leaves the Park Inn where they were given refuge after last nights explosion at Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. An explosion occurred at Manchester Arena as concert goers were leaving the venue after Ariana Grande had performed. Greater Manchester Police are treating the explosion as a terrorist attack and have confirmed 22 fatalities and 59 injured. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)