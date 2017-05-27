CTA Shames Rude Passengers With Hilariously True Signs

Ever get on the red line and there is some dude in the back blasting music off his cell and rapping along to it??? Uggh! Not what ANYONE wants to hear. We are not impressed by your mediocre rap skills and annoying beats.

YOU ARE NOT THE CTA DJ!! TURN YOUR MUSIC OFF!!!

Some of the signs say things like: ‘No one is interested in your conversation, trust us’ and ‘Did your bag pay a fare too?’.

These are AWESOME and I hope it starts to invoke manners in CTA passengers.

Oh and to the person who lost a piece of pink crimped weave…I found it on the #4.