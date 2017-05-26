Selena Gomez Denies Collaborating with The Weeknd on New Music

By Tim Staskiewicz

Those reports and rumors of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd working together on new music are completely unfounded, Gomez told 103.3 AMP Radio’s The TJ Show in an interview set to air next Tuesday.

Related: Selena Gomez Debuts New Single ‘Bad Liar’

The speculation has been swirling over the last week, based on a now-deleted entry on songwriter Max Martin’s Wikipedia page. According to ELLE UK the page briefly listed Selena’s upcoming single, “In Her Element” as featuring The Weeknd.

“No, no we’re not,” Gomez said when asked if the two were collaborating. “It’s not true!”

The TJ Show’s full interview with Selena Gomez, which also touches on her record-breaking Instagram following and her mother’s comments about her relationship with The Weeknd, can be heard Tuesday, May 30th at 8:10 am ET on Boston’s 103.3 AMP Radio.