Selena Gomez Talks New Music, Second Season of ’13 Reasons Why’ & Recent Visit To Chicago

Selena Gomez called in to chat with B96’s NIKKI this morning.

The singer talked to Nikki about the inspiration behind “Bad Liar,” which is about a girl who can’t hide that’s she’s falling for someone new.

“I think every girl can relate to it, that was the goal for sure,” she said laughing before adding, “story of my life.”

The new song will be featured on her new album, which she said is still a “work in progress.”

“I have been in the studio for over a year” Selena said adding, “but it’s been nice to take my time with this.”

Selena’s plate has been pretty full these days – she just served as executive producer on the first season of “13 Reasons Why” and is in a new relationship with her boyfriend, The Weeknd – how does she have time to write a whole album?

“The process is an experience” she revealed. “My music always tells a story, there’s always some truth to it.”

That would explain why she’s decided to join the Starboy on his tour, observing him in his element and getting inspiration from traveling to different cities, like Chicago, where she was just this past weekend.

“I love Chicago” she said admitting that she had a lot of fun during her time here, even promising to return here for her own tour.

As for a possible collaboration between the two lovebirds, Selena’s lips were sealed.

“People will be surprised,” she said teasingly.

Can’t wait to hear the new album and have you back in Chicago Selena!