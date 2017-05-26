Check Out Drake’s Classy New Shoe Line

By Hayden Wright

Drake’s style, like his dance moves in the “Hotline Bling” video, falls somewhere on the rich, sensitive nerd spectrum. Though we’ve seen him dressed in cooler street wear over the last year, chunky sweaters and relaxed jeans (give or take metal-framed glasses) spring to mind when you imagine “Drake Halloween Costume.” He always seems dressed to meet his girlfriend’s parents.

Now the rapper has a line of desert boots under the banner of OVO (his clothing collection) in collaboration with Clark’s Originals. The janus suede shoes are available in black, tan and royal purple with engraved “OVO” logos. The words “KNOW YOURSELF” are printed under the tongue of each shoe. Manufactured in Leeds, the Drake kicks belong to Clark’s Originals’ “Made in England” collection.

Look for the shoes at OVO’s footwear collection today—they’re bound to sell out. See Drake’s new kicks here: