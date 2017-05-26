Ariana Grande’s Official Statement About The #ManchesterBombing

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

This has been such a difficult week for Ariana Grande, her fans and fans families. She has finally been able to muster up a statement about the terrorist attack outside her concert in Manchester that killed 22, injured 69.

Nikki is that familiar voice you have been hearing on the Chicago radio airwaves since 2002. She is always down for conversation and gives great advice so hit her up anytime on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the B96 request line. Nikki is often...