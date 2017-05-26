Ariana Grande’s Official Statement About The #ManchesterBombing

This has been such a difficult week for Ariana Grande, her fans and fans families. She has finally been able to muster up a statement about the terrorist attack outside her concert in Manchester that killed 22, injured 69.
Ariana Grande’s Official Statement About The #ManchesterBombingMay 26, 2017 1:25 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)