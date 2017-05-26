4 Things You Have To Do in Vegas During Your Bachelorette Weekend

When you think wild bachelorette party only one place comes to mind – VEGAS.

Vegas is known as Bachelorette City and for good reason; they have a handful of entertaining things for you and your girls to do on your last hoorah.

Here’s a few suggestions!

1.Chippendales Show – OBVIOUSLY

The hottest male revue show is the obvious choice and for good reason – hot guys with no shirts! Rebecca chatted with two of the male dancers (watch in the video above) and they gave her a little insight on what to expect. “The show is filled with a lot of excitement, great looking guys,” one of the dancers said. “We’re a full show” the second dancer added explaining that the show differs from other male revue’s because of the dancing, sets, choreography, lights and sound. “We update the show at least every year” and say they keep it fresh by dancing to popular songs you’d hear on the radio. Ladies, this sounds like a great time just waiting to happen! Check ’em out HERE!

2. Pool Party with a Famous DJ

Steve Aoki, Zedd, Calvin Harris, etc. all have residencies at nightclubs in Vegas. Tag #Vegas on your Instagram pic when flying out and you will be contacted by a promoter in no time offering you express entry, drink tickets, etc. You can also invest in a cabana for the day parties because who doesn’t love drinking and getting rowdy at 11am? Make the bride and her bachelorettes feel like queens by getting drinks and food included.

3. See Kendra Wilkinson Unleash Her Sexual Prowess on Stage

Kendra Wilkinson is in Vegas baby and starring in a live stage comedy production where she play’s a character that’s COMPLETELY the opposite of who she is in real life. “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” also stars Jai Rodriguez kicks off it’s 12-week run on May 27th. The premise? Shy Robyn is a moderator for a discussion about Dan’ book and he then assists her in unleashing her own sexual prowess. Hear more about it in the interview below!

4. Be a High Roller

There is nothing like the view of Las Vegas at night, especially from 550-feet above the city. Hop aboard the High Roller for a little breather from all the partying… or continue the boozing with an on-board bar. Regardless, it’s a definite must when in Vegas.

5. Do You Want a Piece of Me?

Britney Spears’ residency won’t be around for much longer. Go see the Queen of Pop in all her glory. Your girls will love it and you’ll be singing “Toxic” all night long.