Sophia Bush Is Leaving “Chicago PD” After 4 Seasons

We’re gutted by this news.

Sophia Bush is turning over her gun and badge and saying goodbye to Intelligence.

After 4 seasons, the actress, who portrayed Det. Erin Lindsay, is leaving the series.

A possible exit was hinted in the season 4 finale with Lindsay getting stripped of her badge for using a gun to interrogate a suspect and being offered a job with the FBI in New York.

Fans thought this was just part of the storyline but now it seems we know what Lindsay’s decision will be come season 5.

Deadline reports that it’s possible Bush will appear in the upcoming season to wrap up her storyline and say goodbye to her on-again-off-again love interest Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer.Seriously, how upsetting is it that they won’t get their happy ending?

Is it possibly that Bush might reprise her character on SVU and occasionally guest star on P.D? Or is she done with Dick Wolf’s franchise for good.