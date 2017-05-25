[Listen] America’s Got Talent Is In HUGE Trouble Because Of Tyra Banks

The J Show

YIKES! America’s Got Talent is waking up to a lawsuit this morning. Apparently Tyra Banks bullied a contestant by verbally and physically traumatizing her into depression. The contestant understood her performance wouldn’t be loved, but after the judges and the audience didn’t like her performance Tyra put the cherry on top. The parents are pressing charges for AGT to not show any footage of the audition and traumatizing aftermath. AGT has agreed to not use the footage in its entirety.