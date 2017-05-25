Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] America’s Got Talent Is In HUGE Trouble Because Of Tyra Banks

May 25, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

YIKES! America’s Got Talent is waking up to a lawsuit this morning. Apparently Tyra Banks bullied a contestant by verbally and physically traumatizing her into depression. The contestant understood her performance wouldn’t be loved, but after the judges and the audience didn’t like her performance Tyra put the cherry on top. The parents are pressing charges for AGT to not show any footage of the audition and traumatizing aftermath. AGT has agreed to not use the footage in its entirety.

 

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live