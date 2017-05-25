Best Memorial Day Sales of 2017

Memorial Day commemorates those who died in service and while remembering and honoring them, we also enjoy the extra time off.

Some go on trips, some barbecue and spend time with friends and family, others hit up the beach if it’s warm enough and a handful or people indulge in some Memorial Day sales.

It’s no secret that for the 3-day weekend, many stores offer up bargain deals and discounts.

Here are some sales to take advantage of:

Target – 30% off patio, home and furniture items + an additional 10% off with promo code SPRING.

JCPenney – discounts on mattresses, jewelry, clothes and cooking appliances.

Kohls – Now through June 14th, score 15% off with code SPRINGBUDS

Bloomingdales – 20% off sale items using code BROWNTAG. Offer ends May 30.

Macy’s – Online shoppers score free shipping on orders of $49 or more + 50% off maternity clothing. Offer ends May 29.

Banana Republic – Customers get 40% off their entire purchase with code BRSUMMER. Offer ends May 30.

Nordstrom – 40% off men’s, women’s and children’s clothing until June 4.

Gap – 50% off full priced items. Offer ends May 30.

Old Navy – 50% off on items like bathing suits, activewear and maternity wear.

Walmart – Discounts on bikes, outdoor playgrounds and more.

Columbia – 25 percent off select items, ends May 29.

Full list HERE!