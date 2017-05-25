Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Beliebers Are Begging Justin Bieber to Cancel Shows After Manchester Bombing

May 25, 2017 11:13 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

It seems Justin Bieber is taking Nicki Minaj’s route when it comes to shows in London and “not letting the terrorists win.”

This, however, isn’t pleasing Beliebers who are very concerned about his safety following the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

Fearing another attack, fans are begging Justin to cancel upcoming U.K tour dates, just like Ariana Grande did.

Fans have even gone as far as asking his manager, Scooter Braun, to make the executive decision.
Other fans argue that they cannot live in fear and an attack, unfortunately, could happen anywhere.
More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live