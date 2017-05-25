Beliebers Are Begging Justin Bieber to Cancel Shows After Manchester Bombing

It seems Justin Bieber is taking Nicki Minaj’s route when it comes to shows in London and “not letting the terrorists win.”

This, however, isn’t pleasing Beliebers who are very concerned about his safety following the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

Fearing another attack, fans are begging Justin to cancel upcoming U.K tour dates, just like Ariana Grande did.

I am so afraid of Justin's shows in UK, for him and for the fans, can he please cancel it? Everyone needs to be safe — nádia (@typedbieber) May 23, 2017

Fans have even gone as far as asking his manager, Scooter Braun, to make the executive decision.

Other fans argue that they cannot live in fear and an attack, unfortunately, could happen anywhere.