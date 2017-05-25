3 Day Weekend – Win 3 Tickets to #SummerBash & Qualify to Meet 3 Superstars

The best things come in threes!

This 3-day weekend, we want you to win 3 tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash.

Winners will then QUALIFY to meet 3 #SummerBash superstars: Niall Horan, Camila Cabello and Liam Payne.

This Memorial Day could be your chance to win a meet and greet with your favorite artists on June 24th!

Win During These Hours

Saturday May 27: 10am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm / 8pm

Sunday May 28: 12pm / 2pm / 3pm / 5pm / 7pm / 9pm

Monday May 29: 10am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 6pm / 7pm

Contest Rules: