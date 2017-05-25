Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

3 Day Weekend – Win 3 Tickets to #SummerBash & Qualify to Meet 3 Superstars

May 25, 2017 9:35 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Summer Bash, Summerbash

The best things come in threes!

This 3-day weekend, we want you to win 3 tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash.

Winners will then QUALIFY to meet 3 #SummerBash superstars: Niall Horan, Camila Cabello and Liam Payne.

This Memorial Day could be your chance to win a meet and greet with your favorite artists on June 24th!

 

Win During These Hours

 

Saturday May 27:  10am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm / 8pm

Sunday May 2812pm / 2pm / 3pm / 5pm / 7pm / 9pm

Monday May 29:   10am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 6pm / 7pm

 

Contest Rules:

  • Tickets to be given away on-air during Memorial Day weekend (May 27, May 28 and May 29th)
  • Must live in IL, IN or WI
  • One winner per household
