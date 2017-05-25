3 Day Weekend – Win 3 Tickets to #SummerBash & Qualify to Meet 3 Superstars

The best things come in threes!
This 3-day weekend, we want you to win 3 tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash.
Winners will then QUALIFY to meet 3 #SummerBash superstars: Niall Horan, Camila Cabello and Liam Payne.
This Memorial Day could be your chance to win a meet and greet with your favorite artists on June 24th!
Win During These Hours
Saturday May 27: 10am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm / 8pm
Sunday May 28: 12pm / 2pm / 3pm / 5pm / 7pm / 9pm
Monday May 29: 10am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 6pm / 7pm
Contest Rules:
- Tickets to be given away on-air during Memorial Day weekend (May 27, May 28 and May 29th)
- Must live in IL, IN or WI
- One winner per household