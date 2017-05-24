Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

The Taste of Chicago Food Lineup Has Been Revealed

May 24, 2017 11:53 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Taste of Chicago

Nothing spells out summer like the Taste of Chicago food lineup!

This year, a total of 67 local restaurants, food trucks and vendors will be participating, including 11 new pop-up restaurants and six new food trucks.

See the full list below!

35 Five-Day Vendors

  • Beat Kitchen
  • Ben’s Bar Be Cue
  • Billy Goat Tavern & Grill
  • BJ’s Market & Bakery
  • Caffe Gelato
  • Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill
  • Chicago’s Hot Dog
  • Churro Factory
  • Connie’s Pizza
  • Dia De Los Tamales
  • Doom Street Eats (now five days)
  • Farmer’s Fridge
  • Franco’s Ristorante
  • Frannie’s Café Inc
  • Gold Coast Dogs
  • Iyanze
  • Kasia’s Deli
  • La Bomba Restaurant
  • La Mexicana
  • Lawrence’s Fish and Shrimp
  • Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
  • Miller’s Pub
  • Oak Street Beach Café
  • O’Briens Restaurant & Bar
  • Porkchop
  • Punky’s Pizza & Pasta
  • Ricobene’s on 26th Street
  • Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
  • Star of Siam
  • Texas de Brazil
  • The Eli’s Cheesecake Co.
  • The Fudge Pot
  • Tuscany
  • Ukai Japanese Restuarant
  • Vee-Vee’s African Restaurant

16 Pop-Up restaurants

  • Brightwok Kitchen
  • Pork & Mindy’s
  • Broken English
  • Puffs of Doom
  • Dinky Donuts, Inc.
  • Riva
  • Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
  • Rojo Gusano
  • Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
  • Seoul Taco
  • Jin Ju Restaurant
  • The Little Beet Table
  • Just Salad
  • Warm Belly Bakery
  • MAD Social
  • Yum Dum

16 Food Trucks

  • American Glory
  • Beavers Coffee + Donuts
  • Auntie Vee’s
  • Bop Bar Truck
  • Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
  • Bruges Brothers
  • Cheesie’s Pub and Grub
  • La Cocinita Food Truck
  • Da Lobsta
  • Stan’s Donuts & Coffee
  • El Patron
  • The Cajun Connoisseur
  • Giordano’s
  • The Fat Shallot
  • Harold’s Chicken
  • The Lifeway Kefir Shop
