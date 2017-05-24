Supreme to Release Special Michael Jackson Collection

This Spring, Supreme will release a collection featuring imagery of Michael Jackson. The collection consists of a Hooded Sweatshirt, T-Shirt, short sleeve Work Shirt and a Skateboard Deck.

Available in limited quantities, fans of Jackson and Supreme will find the apparel in-store NY, LA, London, Paris and online May 25th.

Originally rooted in skateboarding, Supreme is currently the undisputed king of cool with fans collecting pieces of apparel like modern art. Justin Bieber is just one star known for his Supreme shirt collection. Hip-hop heads have been hot on the brand for over a decade. Lines are formed blocks-long outside the stores on release days and sellouts are so quick that a secondary market for the brand keeps many employed as The New Yorker and others have reported.

In the past, Supreme has teamed with unlike collaborators including Louis Vuitton, Roy Lichtenstein, Nike, Levis, M.C. Escher, Coleman outdoor products and dozens more.

See some examples of the Michael Jackson collection below.