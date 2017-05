Selena Gomez continues her world tour with her man The Weeknd.

This weekend (no pun intended) she joined him in Chicago.

The two were spotted on a date night at the movies where they reportedly watched Alien: Covenant.

Fans saw them grabbing lunch at PF Changs, of all places, the next day.

They reportedly also got some ice cream for dessert.

And Selena was seen entering the Allstate Arena before he went on stage in front of a sold out crowd.

