[Pics] First Look At Ariana Grande’s Return To The States After Attack

Showbiz Shelly
Ariana Grande lands in Florida after Manchester Attack greeted by her boyfriend, Mac Miller and dog. The popstar looked extremely sad as she hugged and kissed her BF, view pics here.
Ariana and her team are back in the states to relax from the tragic night and determine if they want to continue with her European tour.
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
