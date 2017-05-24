Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Pics] First Look At Ariana Grande’s Return To The States After Attack

May 24, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Ariana Grande lands in Florida after Manchester Attack greeted by her boyfriend, Mac Miller and dog. The popstar looked extremely sad as she hugged and kissed her BF, view pics here.

Ariana and her team are back in the states to relax from the tragic night and determine if they want to continue with her European tour.

 

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live