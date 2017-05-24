Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Sticky Situations EXCLUSIVE: Greg Calls Back To Tell Us His Truth!

May 24, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: B96, cheaters, Cheating, guys, love, love letters, notes, relationships, Sticky Situations, The J Show

Anna says her BF Greg went on a business trip and told her he needed an extra day because his flight was cancelled. When she checked, nothing was cancelled from his location. When we get him to take a survey he says NOTHING WAS CANCELLED!!! Where did he go??

After Anna hangs up. Greg calls back to explain himself. What could he say to save his relationship? Or break it?

 

