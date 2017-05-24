[Listen] DWTS Finale Ended With LOTS Of Booing! Who Was Crowded Champ?

Showbiz Shelly
The DWTS finale was last night leaving many fans shocked including the judges when Rashad Jennings won the mirror trophy! Let’s just say the crowd didn’t keep their opinions to theirselves after Fifth Harmony’s Normani was eliminated. Watch the finale recap here.
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly