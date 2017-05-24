Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Everything Coming/Leaving Netflix in June 2017

May 24, 2017 11:59 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Netflix

Summer break is official here and that means, you have time to catch up on shows and movies on Netflix.

Not to mention all the binge watching when season 5 of Orange is the New Black premieres on June 9th!

Other hits include classics (The Sixth Sense), something for the kids (Trolls), and new seasons of Baby Daddy, Young and Hungry and Quantico!

New on Netflix in June!

June 1:

1 Night

13 Going on 30

Amor.com (Love.com)

Arrow: Season 5

Burlesque

Catfight

Catwoman

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace 

Devil’s Bride 

Full Metal Jacket 

How the Grinch Stole Christmas 

Intersection: Season 2

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson 

Little Boxes 

Mutant Busters: Season 2

My Left Foot 

Off Camera With Sam Jones: Series 3

Playing It Cool 

Rounders 

Spring (Primavera)

The 100: Season 4

The Ant Bully 

The Bucket List 

The Queen 

The Sixth Sense

Vice 

West Coast Customs: Season 3

Yarn 

Young Frankenstein

Zodiac

June 2:

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2

Flaked: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Los Últimos de Filipinas

Lucid Dream – Netflix Original

Saving Banksy 

The Homecoming: Collection 

June 3:

Acapulco la Vida Va 

Blue Gold: American Jeans 

Headshot 

Three 

Tunnel

War on Everyone

June 4:

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3

June 5:

Suite Francaise

June 7:

Disturbing the Peace

Dreamworks’ Trolls

June 9:

My Only Love Song: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – Netflix Original

Shimmer Lake – Netflix Original Film

June 10:

Black Snow (Nieve Negra) 

Daughters of the Dust 

Havenhurst 

Sword Master

June 13:

Oh, Hello on Broadway – Netflix Original

June 14:

Quantico: Season 2

June 15:

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – Netflix Original

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance

June 16:

Aquarius: Season 2

Counterpunch – Netflix Original

El Chapo: Season 1

The Ranch: Part 3 – Netflix Original

World of Winx: Season 2 – Netflix Original

June 17:

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13

Scandal: Season 6

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 18:

Shooter: Season 1

June 20:

Amar Akbar & Tony 

Disney’s Moana 

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time – Netflix Original

June 21:

Baby Daddy: Season 6

Young & Hungry: Season 5

June 23:

American Anarchist 

Free Rein: Season 1 – Netflix Original

GLOW: Season 1 – Netflix Original

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – Netflix Original

You Get Me – Netflix Original Film

June 26:

No Escape

June 27:

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – Netflix Original

June 28:

Okja – Netflix Original

June 30:

Chef & My Fridge: Collection 

Gypsy: Season 1 – Netflix Original

It’s Only the End of the World 

Little Witch Academia: Season 1 – Netflix Original

The Weekend

Leaving Netflix in June!

June 1:

D2: The Mighty Ducks 

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids 

Heterosexual Jill 

House of Wax 

Kidnapped Knuckleball! 

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

L’Auberge Espagnole 

Serendipity 

The Black Power Mixtape 1967–1975 

The Blair Witch Project 

The Good Guys: Season 1

The Hustler 

The Little Rascals 

The Prince & Me 

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler 

The Three Musketeers 

The Way of the Dragon 

This Is Spinal Tap 

Two Step 

We Are the Giant

June 6:

Private Practice: Seasons 1–6

June 8:

Xenia

June 9:

4:44: Last Day on Earth 

Farewell Herr Schwarz 

Free the Nipple 

Remote Area Medical 

Secrets: The Sphinx 

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

June 14:

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

June 15:

The Lazarus Project

June 16:

Jane Eyre

June 19:

Daddy’s Home 

Grand Piano 

The Right Kind of Wrong

June 23:

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

June 24:

Agent F.O.X. 

Breath of the Gods 

Dragon Guardians

June 29:

CSI: NY: Seasons 1–8

June 30:

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1

Murder on the Social Network 

My Online Bride

