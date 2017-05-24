Everything Coming/Leaving Netflix in June 2017

Summer break is official here and that means, you have time to catch up on shows and movies on Netflix.
Not to mention all the binge watching when season 5 of Orange is the New Black premieres on June 9th!
Other hits include classics (The Sixth Sense), something for the kids (Trolls), and new seasons of Baby Daddy, Young and Hungry and Quantico!
New on Netflix in June!
June 1:
1 Night
13 Going on 30
Amor.com (Love.com)
Arrow: Season 5
Burlesque
Catfight
Catwoman
Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All
Days of Grace
Devil’s Bride
Full Metal Jacket
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Intersection: Season 2
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson
Little Boxes
Mutant Busters: Season 2
My Left Foot
Off Camera With Sam Jones: Series 3
Playing It Cool
Rounders
Spring (Primavera)
The 100: Season 4
The Ant Bully
The Bucket List
The Queen
The Sixth Sense
Vice
West Coast Customs: Season 3
Yarn
Young Frankenstein
Zodiac
June 2:
Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2
Flaked: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – Netflix Original
Los Últimos de Filipinas
Lucid Dream – Netflix Original
Saving Banksy
The Homecoming: Collection
June 3:
Acapulco la Vida Va
Blue Gold: American Jeans
Headshot
Three
Tunnel
War on Everyone
June 4:
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3
June 5:
Suite Francaise
June 7:
Disturbing the Peace
Dreamworks’ Trolls
June 9:
My Only Love Song: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – Netflix Original
Shimmer Lake – Netflix Original Film
June 10:
Black Snow (Nieve Negra)
Daughters of the Dust
Havenhurst
Sword Master
June 13:
Oh, Hello on Broadway – Netflix Original
June 14:
Quantico: Season 2
June 15:
Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – Netflix Original
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
June 16:
Aquarius: Season 2
Counterpunch – Netflix Original
El Chapo: Season 1
The Ranch: Part 3 – Netflix Original
World of Winx: Season 2 – Netflix Original
June 17:
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13
Scandal: Season 6
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 18:
Shooter: Season 1
June 20:
Amar Akbar & Tony
Disney’s Moana
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time – Netflix Original
June 21:
Baby Daddy: Season 6
Young & Hungry: Season 5
June 23:
American Anarchist
Free Rein: Season 1 – Netflix Original
GLOW: Season 1 – Netflix Original
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – Netflix Original
You Get Me – Netflix Original Film
June 26:
No Escape
June 27:
Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – Netflix Original
June 28:
Okja – Netflix Original
June 30:
Chef & My Fridge: Collection
Gypsy: Season 1 – Netflix Original
It’s Only the End of the World
Little Witch Academia: Season 1 – Netflix Original
The Weekend
Leaving Netflix in June!
June 1:
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Heterosexual Jill
House of Wax
Kidnapped Knuckleball!
Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1
L’Auberge Espagnole
Serendipity
The Black Power Mixtape 1967–1975
The Blair Witch Project
The Good Guys: Season 1
The Hustler
The Little Rascals
The Prince & Me
The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
The Three Musketeers
The Way of the Dragon
This Is Spinal Tap
Two Step
We Are the Giant
June 6:
Private Practice: Seasons 1–6
June 8:
Xenia
June 9:
4:44: Last Day on Earth
Farewell Herr Schwarz
Free the Nipple
Remote Area Medical
Secrets: The Sphinx
Tough Being Loved by Jerks
June 14:
Bob the Builder: Season 1
Boys Of Abu Ghraib
June 15:
The Lazarus Project
June 16:
Jane Eyre
June 19:
Daddy’s Home
Grand Piano
The Right Kind of Wrong
June 23:
Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
June 24:
Agent F.O.X.
Breath of the Gods
Dragon Guardians
June 29:
CSI: NY: Seasons 1–8
June 30:
Killer Couples: Season 1
Killer in the Family: Season 1
Murder Files: Season 1
Murder on the Social Network
My Online Bride