First they’re sweet, then they’re spicy…. it’s a new candy trend hitting shelves later this year.

Capitalizing on the sweet-spicy trend, Starburst and Skittles debuted the smoking hot versions of their candy at the annual Sweets and Snacks expo in Chicago.

Introducing Skittles Sweet Heat and Starburst Sweet Heat.

The candy is rumored to have the fruity flavors with a “spicy kick.”

Susan Whiteside, VP of PR and marketing communications for the National Confectioners Association said, “From flavors like honey sriracha to mango chipotle, confectioners and snack manufacturers both are increasingly turning to sweet to balance out hot, spicy or tangy flavors.”

Of course, we love things a little spicy in the Chi and Whiteside explains that the new wave of spicy candy is experimenting with various heat and sweet sources.

Skittles new spicy-sweet flavors include Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark.

Starburst is adding Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange and Pipin’ Pineapple.

Uh, YAS PLEASE. Who knew a mix of spicy and sweet could sound so delicious?

Intense flavors means your mouth will be on fiyah, in a good way of course.