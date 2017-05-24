Ariana Grande Reportedly Offers to Pay Funeral Expenses for Manchester Victims

Ariana Grande is honoring her fallen Arianators.

The singer reportedly has offered to pay the funeral expenses for the victims who were killed after a bomb detonated at her concert in Manchester.

A total of 22 people lost their lives that day and an additional 59 are injured.

After the incident Ariana tweeted that she was “broken.”

There’s obviously nothing she can do to bring the victims back but it’s sweet that she wants to help the families heal and pay respects to the victims.

The reports first surfaced on an Ariana Updates twitter account. Her camp has yet to confirm it.