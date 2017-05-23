The Fate of “Chicago Justice” Revealed – Will We Get a Second Season?

Then there were three.

After just one season, NBC has pulled the plug on Chicago Justice, the fourth show in Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D, and Chicago Med were all renewed earlier this month.

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering that Justice was the newest and lowest-rated of the shows, however, it was rated higher than Taken and Shades of Blue, both of which have been renewed.

I guess NBC just has certain expectations for Wolf’s shows.

Personally, I enjoy all the Chicago shows, but could not get into Justice.

It lacked the spirit of Chicago and a charismatic cast – even Antonio couldn’t save it.

Which makes me wonder, what happens to his character since he left PD to pursue a role on Justice?