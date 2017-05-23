Parents Use #MissingInManchester To Locate Children Following Ariana Grande Concert Bombing

No parent should ever have to go through this.

Parents in Manchester have launched a social media campaign to help them find their missing children following a terrorist explosion at an Ariana Grande concert.

The hashtag #MissingInManchester and #ManchesterMissing is helping parents find their loved ones.

Parents are uploading pics of their children, hoping to get good news.

So far, 22 have been confirmed dead from the blast. Dozens more are injured.

Celebrities like Little Mix have joined the efforts, helping spread the word to reunite families.

Please if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry contact 07920405015 @staceylghent #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Zgrvu3qS38 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 23, 2017

Police warn for those on the lookout to be aware of fake images being used to gain likes and followers.

The Independent says 23-year-old Salman Abedi has been named as the bomber.

Greater Manchester Police did not immediately confirm the suspect’s identity as armed officers raided his home.

We are praying for everyone’s safe return.

#PrayForManchester