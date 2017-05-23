Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Parents Use #MissingInManchester To Locate Children Following Ariana Grande Concert Bombing

May 23, 2017 11:28 AM By Lizzy Buczak

No parent should ever have to go through this.

Parents in Manchester have launched a social media campaign to help them find their missing children following a terrorist explosion at an Ariana Grande concert.

The hashtag #MissingInManchester and #ManchesterMissing is helping parents find their loved ones.

Parents are uploading pics of their children, hoping to get good news.

So far, 22 have been confirmed dead from the blast. Dozens more are injured.

Celebrities like Little Mix have joined the efforts, helping spread the word to reunite families.

Police warn for those on the lookout to be aware of fake images being used to gain likes and followers.

The Independent says 23-year-old Salman Abedi has been named as the bomber.

Greater Manchester Police did not immediately confirm the suspect’s identity as armed officers raided his home.

We are praying for everyone’s safe return.

#PrayForManchester

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live