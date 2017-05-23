Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Mother in Manchester Explains Her Experience at Ariana Concert Bombing to Stylz and Roman

May 23, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande

We are still trying to process the horrible tragedy that happened at the Ariana Grande show Monday night, when a suicide bomber killed 22 & injured over 55 people as the show was coming to a close.

Theresa is a mom who lives in Manchester & was at the concert with her daughter, her son & a friend with five other children.

Listen to the interview HERE.

The guys also talked with Pat Nagle, the Executive Director of the Allstate Arena for more local perspective and what it could mean for future concerts.

#PrayForManchester

