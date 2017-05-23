[Listen] BREAKING: First Manchester Victim Tweets Before Show

The J Show

Sad news this morning, as we are slowly gathering more and more information regarding the Manchester attack at an Ariana Grande concert last night.

Tweets from celebrities are flooding sending their love and prayers to all the #Arianators and Ariana Grande. The pop star did release a tweet hours after being confirmed she was okay.

A tweet from one of the first victims identified as 18 year-old Georgina Callander was sent the day before the concert.

Our thoughts are with you #Arianators!