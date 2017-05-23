Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Ariana Grande Suspends Tour After Manchester Attack

May 23, 2017 2:14 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has hit pause on her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour in the wake of a terrorist attack during her Manchester stop, that claimed the lives of 22 and left 59 children and adults injured.

Grande’s camp made the call less than 24 hours after the attack.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack with police revealing that the bomber was a 23-year-old male.

In the wake of the tragic event, Grande tweeted: “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

The singer’s management released a longer statement this morning, writing: “Words can not express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

The Manchester show was the first of three shows in the UK. She was also set to visit the O2 Arena in London, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland.

No word on when Grande will resume the tour.

 

