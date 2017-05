The Cyrus family was giving us major family goals the entire night at the #BBMAs. Miley was introduced by her sister Noah and father Billy-Rae, who btw stated they were happy she is wearing pants again. Yup, we are too and we’re lovin the new Miley!

Miley performed her new single “Malibu” ending the song in tears. Some say she’s a really good actress. Do you think her tears were fake?