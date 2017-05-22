[Watch] Icon Cher Got Host Vanessa Hudgens To Take Her Heels Off And Dance During Iconic #BBMAs Performance

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

May 22, 2017 6:48 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Cher showed us she’s still got it going on at age 71. The legendary singer performed two major hits “Believe” and “If I Can Turn Back Time” before accepting the Billboard Icon Award!

