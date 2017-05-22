[Watch] Icon Cher Got Host Vanessa Hudgens To Take Her Heels Off And Dance During Iconic #BBMAs Performance

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Actor/singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cher showed us she’s still got it going on at age 71. The legendary singer performed two major hits “Believe” and “If I Can Turn Back Time” before accepting the Billboard Icon Award!

