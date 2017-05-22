Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Watch] Drake Is On FIYAH…Literally. #BBMAs

May 22, 2017 6:34 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Drake steals the show beating Adele’s record by winning THIRTEEN Billboard Awards! The rapper also had a killer performance on the water of the famous Las Vegas Bellagio Fountains. IT WAS LIT! Congrats Drakey!

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live