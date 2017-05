LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

Celine Dion looked like an angel during her Billboard Music Awards Performance. The legendary singer was illuminated with a raindrop crystal chandelier enhancing our feels during “My Heart Will Go On.”

