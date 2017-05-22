[Watch] Camila Cabello SLAYS Her FIRST Solo Performance At #BBMAS

Camila Cabello slays her first solo performance at the Billboard Music Awards after leaving Fifth Harmony. The singer has collaborated on many hits, but this was her time to shine. Camila debuted a song “I Have Questions” into her new single “Crying In The Club.” We can all again she’s a star!
[Watch] Camila Cabello SLAYS Her FIRST Solo Performance At #BBMASMay 22, 2017 6:06 AM
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Camila Cabello attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room held at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)