[Watch] Camila Cabello SLAYS Her FIRST Solo Performance At #BBMAS

May 22, 2017 6:06 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Camila Cabello slays her first solo performance at the Billboard Music Awards after leaving Fifth Harmony. The singer has collaborated on many hits, but this was her time to shine. Camila debuted a song “I Have Questions” into her new single “Crying In The Club.” We can all again she’s a star!

