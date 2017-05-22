Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

BREAKING NEWS: Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert, Police Report 20 Fatalities

May 22, 2017 6:08 PM By Nikki
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, explosion at manchester arena

An explosion went off at a Manchester England arena where Ariana Grande was performing.

Police count 20 fatalities at this time.

Ariana Grande is reported to be safe.

Oliver Jones, 17, was at the concert with his 19-year-old sister.

“I was in the toilet and heard a loud bang just after the concert had finished and people had started to leave.

The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run. I seen people running and screaming towards one direction and then many were turning around to run back the other way.

Security was running out as well as the fans and concert goers. Reports of blood and people injured.

In so much shock and panic. You see this on the news all the time and never expect it to happen to you. I just had to run and make sure me and my sister were safe.”

Story developing.

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live