BREAKING NEWS: Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert, Police Report 20 Fatalities

An explosion went off at a Manchester England arena where Ariana Grande was performing.

Police count 20 fatalities at this time.

Ariana Grande is reported to be safe.

Oliver Jones, 17, was at the concert with his 19-year-old sister.

“I was in the toilet and heard a loud bang just after the concert had finished and people had started to leave.

The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run. I seen people running and screaming towards one direction and then many were turning around to run back the other way.

Security was running out as well as the fans and concert goers. Reports of blood and people injured.

In so much shock and panic. You see this on the news all the time and never expect it to happen to you. I just had to run and make sure me and my sister were safe.”

Story developing.