In the U.S., motor-vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for 16 to 19 year olds.

Teens are more likely than older drivers to underestimate dangerous situations and make errors that can lead to serious crashes and death.

Parents, talk to your teens about the dangers of speeding, drinking and driving, and distractions.

The best way to convey good driving habits is to model them.

Slow down, never drink and drive, and always buckle up. B96 Cares!