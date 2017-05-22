Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Artists Send Support after Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert

Katy Perry, Halsey, Blake Shelton, Imagine Dragons and many more shared their prayers and support. May 22, 2017 6:54 PM
Manchester police have confirmed 19 dead and at least 50 injured after an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England earlier this evening (May 22).

According to CBS News, the concert had just concluded when attendees heard a boom. What caused the explosion is unknown at the moment.

Artists took to social media to offer their prayers and support.

