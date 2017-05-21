TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: The Chainsmokers Hit 1 Billion Streams & Have #1 Hit Song This Week

Congrats to The Chainsmokers whose song ‘Closer’ hit 1 billion streams this week! That song was #1 on every music chart for all of 2016 with the longest run ever. They have another #1 song in Chicago today, the one with Coldplay, ‘Something Just Like This’.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Heavy – Linking Park & Kiiara
19. Most Girls – Hailee Steinfeld
18. Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
17. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles
16. Slide – Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean
15. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
14.Now Or Never – Halsey
13. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren
12. Passionfruit – Drake
11. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
10. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future
9. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
8. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Justin Bieber
7. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
6. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne & Quavo
5. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
4. Issues -Julia Michaels
3. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
2. Stay – Alessia Cara & Zedd
- Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay