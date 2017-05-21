TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: The Chainsmokers Hit 1 Billion Streams & Have #1 Hit Song This Week

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

May 21, 2017 8:05 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: b96 top 20 countdown, most popular songs in chicago

Congrats to The Chainsmokers whose song ‘Closer’ hit 1 billion streams this week! That song was #1 on every music chart for all of 2016 with the longest run ever. They have another #1 song in Chicago today, the one with Coldplay, ‘Something Just Like This’.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Heavy – Linking Park & Kiiara

19. Most Girls – Hailee Steinfeld

18. Scared To Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

17. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles

16. Slide – Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean

15. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

14.Now Or Never – Halsey

13. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren

12. Passionfruit – Drake

11. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

10. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

9. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

8. Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Justin Bieber

7. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

6. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne & Quavo

5. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

4. Issues -Julia Michaels

3. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

2. Stay – Alessia Cara & Zedd

  1. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
