[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Talks With Jasmine From Broadway In Chicago: Disney’s Aladdin

[/audio]

The J Show

Experience the magic of a classic Disney adventure by going to the Cadillac Palace to see Disney’s Aladdin. Broadway in Chicago has brought a Disney favorite to Chicago and Showbiz Shelly talked with one of the leads, Isabelle McCalla, who plays Princess Jasmine to give us the scoop. Listen to Isabelle gives us the deets on being a princess and more! How does it feel to ride a REAL magic carpet?!

Disney’s Aladdin will be playing until Sept. 10, 2017. Tickets are on sale now.