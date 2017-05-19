[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Talks With Jasmine From Broadway In Chicago: Disney’s Aladdin

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

May 19, 2017 11:28 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Experience the magic of a classic Disney adventure by going to the Cadillac Palace to see Disney’s Aladdin. Broadway in Chicago has brought a Disney favorite to Chicago and Showbiz Shelly talked with one of the leads, Isabelle McCallawho plays Princess Jasmine to give us the scoop. Listen to Isabelle gives us the deets on being a princess and more! How does it feel to ride a REAL magic carpet?!

Disney’s Aladdin will be playing until Sept. 10, 2017. Tickets are on sale now.

 

