Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Chris Cornell’s Suicide Is A Reminder We MUST Talk About Mental Health

May 19, 2017 12:49 PM By Nikki
Filed Under: Chris Cornell, hope for the day, mental health awareness month, suicide

The music world is mourning the death and apparent suicide of Soundgarden & Audioslave singer Chris Cornell.

Chris Cornell’s suicide is a reminder why we need to speak up if you are struggling, speak up if you know someone struggling and speak up if you have been impacted by suicide. The more we talk about it, the more we will understand that “it’s ok not to be ok”.

Help is closer than we all think, resources available at http://www.hftd.org/find-help

#itsoknottobeok #havehope 

May is #MentalHealthAwareness month. We are trying to spread the word, start the conversation and stop the stigma.

You can also buy this cool tee (below) with proceeds going to ‘Hope For The Day’ HERE. It says ‘ONE THING ABOUT MUSIC, WHEN THE BASS HITS, YOU FEEL NO PAIN’.

shirt1 Chris Cornells Suicide Is A Reminder We MUST Talk About Mental Health

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live