Chris Cornell’s Suicide Is A Reminder We MUST Talk About Mental Health

The music world is mourning the death and apparent suicide of Soundgarden & Audioslave singer Chris Cornell.

Chris Cornell’s suicide is a reminder why we need to speak up if you are struggling, speak up if you know someone struggling and speak up if you have been impacted by suicide. The more we talk about it, the more we will understand that “it’s ok not to be ok”.

Help is closer than we all think, resources available at http://www.hftd.org/find-help

#itsoknottobeok #havehope

May is #MentalHealthAwareness month. We are trying to spread the word, start the conversation and stop the stigma.

You can also buy this cool tee (below) with proceeds going to ‘Hope For The Day’ HERE. It says ‘ONE THING ABOUT MUSIC, WHEN THE BASS HITS, YOU FEEL NO PAIN’.