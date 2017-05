Distracted driving is any activity that could divert a person’s attention away from the primary task of driving.

While mobile phone use is the most recognizable driving distraction, you should also avoid the following high-risk behind-the-wheel activities:

-Posting to social media

-Checking email

-Eating

-Grooming

-Reading

-Programming a navigation system

-Watching a video

-Adjusting a radio, CD player, or MP3 player

-You Talk. You Text. You Crash. B96 Cares!