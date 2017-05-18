The Chicago #RiverWalk Opens Saturday With A Huge Celebration!

Summer temps have hit Chicago and the city is taking the top off.

The riverwalk downtown will open with a huge celebration this Saturday 9a-9p.

Scheduled of events for Saturday, May 20, 2017

9:00 a.m. Chicago Architecture Foundation River Cruise aboard Chicago’s First Lady

Chicago’s First Lady Cruises (@cflcruises) and Chicago Architecture Foundation’s (@chiarchitecture) Instagram & Twitter for more info about how to secure tickets. Boarding is at 112 E. Riverwalk South.

10:15 a.m. Mercury’s Canine Cruise

The riverwalk is pet friendly!!! Canines and their owners can take a 90-minute river and lake cruise. Tickets are $35 for adults. Kids under 15 and canines ride FREE! Passengers board at 112 E. Wacker Drive

10:15 am, 12:15 pm., 2:15 pm., 4:15 pm. 6:15 pm Mercury’s Urban Adventure Cruise

90-minute Chicago River and Lake Michigan cruise featuring narration and stories of Chicago’s history. Tickets are $35 for adults. Kids ride free offer is avail at box office only. Passengers board at 112 E. Wacker Drive.

10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Chicago Architecture Foundation Riverwalk West Walking Tours

Free hour-long walk along the Riverwalk stretching from Lake Michigan to Lake Street. Meet at the Vietnam War Memorial at State Street and Wabash Avenue.

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Riverwalk Paddle

Hop in a kayak and paddle through Chicago’s river canyon. Kids and parents are free. Meet at Urban Kayaks location between the Columbus Drive and Lake Shore Drive bridges.

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Dance of the Bridges and Boats

See the annual bridge lifts and the parade of boats traveling under Chicago’s iconic movable bridges between Lake Street and Lake Shore Drive. Times for the bridge lifts are subject to change.

11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Downtown Docks

Discounted transient dockage for the Chicago Riverwalk during the kick-off event at 27 W. Riverwalk South.

Noon to 4:00p.m. Classic Boat Rendezvous at The Water Plaza

View a fleet of classic and antique boats sponsored by the Chicago Yachting Association along with live music by the Chicago folk collective Old Lazarus’ Harp. Boats will be located between Wells and LaSalle Streets.

Noon to 8:00 p.m. Music at Island Party Hut Tiki Bar Party with cool island jams, reggae, soca, punta, Afrobeat, Latin vibes and more. Todd Donnelly performs from noon to 4 p.m. and Corey Bless from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Island Party Hut located at 355 E. Riverwalk South.

1:00 P.M. and 2:00 P.M. Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Perform

Members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will perform as part of the Riverwalk kick-off celebration between Lake Street and Franklin Street, at 1:00 p.m. and near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. O’Brien’s Riverwalk Cafe

Go Irish at O’Brien’s with a special appearance by the Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band and a session of jigs and ballads from Ireland at 45 E. Riverwalk South.

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Dragon Boat Exhibition Race

Watch a dragon boat exhibition race along the Riverwalk. Boats will be docked for viewing to learn more about this historic Chinese tradition.

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Traveling Music Cruise

Enjoy Beats y Bateria, a Chicago-based world music band, as they travel on Island Party Hut’s tiki boat, stopping along the Riverwalk for music performances. Starts at Island Party Hut’s dock and travels up the river between Lake Street and Franklin Street with a final stop at the River Theatre between LaSalle Street and Clark Street for the grand finale display of pyrotechnic waterfalls from the bridges. Begins at 355 E. Riverwalk South at 8:00 p.m.

Frost Gelato

Celebrate the opening of the Chicago Riverwalk with discounted gelato at 27 W. Riverwalk South.

City Winery Riverwalk

Chill out with live music by Lucky Dutch & DJ Jevon Jackson at 11 Riverwalk.