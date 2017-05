It’s the #BroRomper the #RompHim and it’s all the rage for men this summer. The beauty of the one zip and done has crossed gender lines and men should get a romper now before it goes out of style. They get a bonus that women don’t have…you can pee in it.

Romp him debuted on Kickstarter and raise way more money than expected. It’s a summer 2017 trend boys…get one.

You can get the Original RompHim™ – ACED Design’s signature statement piece HERE.

The memes have been amazing: