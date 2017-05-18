Watch Paramore Perform ‘Hard Times’ Live

By Hayden Wright

Paramore are currently on the road promoting their new studio album After Laughter and stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to play “Hard Times.” Hayley Williams gave a high-energy performance with quirky dance moves possibly cribbed from David Byrne. The whole band wore primary colored jumpsuits and Williams sported bright blue and yellow eye makeup.

During their appearance, Paramore also performed their GRAMMY-winning hit “Ain’t It Fun.” Watch them play new material here: