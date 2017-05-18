[Listen] What Celebrity Couple Is Worth $1.16 Billion??

Showbiz Shelly
Forbes released a list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women with Oprah, Beyonce and Taylor Swift making the list. Forbes also released Hip Hop’s Wealthiest Artists for 2017 includes Jay-Z, Diddy and Dr. Dre.
Now if you combined Beyonce’s riches at $350 Million plus $810 million of Jay-Z monies you get a total of $1.16 Billion!!! OOoOOo WEEE! Looks like Blue Ivy and the twins have nothing to worry about.
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly