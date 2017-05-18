Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] A Man Broke Into Amber Rose’s Home Only To Do This!

May 18, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Amber Rose had a man break into her home while she was sleeping! Her mom, son and body guards were sleeping as well. The man came in through the window to just chill for about four hours then left without stealing anything. YIKES! What celebrity home would you want to hang out in?

 

