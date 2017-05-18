[Listen] A Man Broke Into Amber Rose’s Home Only To Do This!

Showbiz Shelly
Amber Rose had a man break into her home while she was sleeping! Her mom, son and body guards were sleeping as well. The man came in through the window to just chill for about four hours then left without stealing anything. YIKES! What celebrity home would you want to hang out in?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly