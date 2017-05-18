Jake Arrieta’s Incredible Diet ‘Cheat Days’ Include 10,000 Calories Of Food

(CBS) Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta eats well, aiming to make 80 percent of his diet healthy. But the remaining 20 percent is pretty incredible.

The 2015 NL Cy Young winner, Arrieta has what he calls “cheat days” on his diet. He explained it in great detail to the Bernstein & Goff Show on Wednesday in his regular appearance with the show.

“We start with a flight of french toast, which is blueberry, strawberries, pecan, a cookie french toasts, and then I’m going with a chicken and waffles,” Arrieta said. “Probably two pancakes, three eggs and a side of bacon. That’s breakfast.

“I’m carb-loading. I’m getting a ton of sugar, high fat. And then I’ll probably end up at the park with the kids for an hour, as long as I can stay awake. I’ll have to hit a nap then, and I kind of plan out my food accordingly if I know I’m really going to get after it.

“Usually, around lunch, before dinner, I’ll probably eat a pint of ice cream, just as a snack — a nice little snack. And then we’ll go to dinner. We’ll go to DMK (restaurant), we’ll go there. I’ll get two double-doubles, probably an order of fries, maybe two, and then a shake — at least one shake after dinner.

