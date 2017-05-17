Selena Gomez’s New Album Art is NOT What You Think

Selena Gomez has a countdown on her website for what #Selenators are assuming is for her new song called “Bad Liar” (PS – The end date is midnight tonight!) …but it’s the cover art for the song that REALLY has people talking!

Check it out:

So the hospital bracelet says risk – no biggie (it actually means falling risk) …but it’s the small bandage on her wrist that has people wondering, “Is this about suicide?” [Maybe something to do with 13 Reasons Why?]

The answer is no!

Petra, the photog of this pic said that Selena actually came right from the hospital after getting a lupus treatment – and she just left it on.

Simple answer!

Can’t wait for you new song to come out!

She must’ve heard out wish because she also posted the teensiest snippet :