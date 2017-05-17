One Direction Reuniting?

So One Direction didn’t breakup, they went on hiatus. Each 1D dude is out doing their own solo thing right now so a reunion wouldn’t happen this year.

When Harry was asked about it he said:

“It’s something I would never rule out doing. The key issue here is timing. Right now everyone’s getting a chance to explore things they want to try and it’s really cool to see what they’re coming up with when it’s just them in a studio writing. I’ve enjoyed ­writing a lot and obviously I’m going to go on tour so I’m doing that at least for the next little bit.”

So timing is everything. We think they ‘timing’ will have them in a room together in a few years. They have to let their solo careers breath a bit, don’t ya think?