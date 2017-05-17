[Listen] What’s Taylor Swift’s Secret Disguise When Going Out With New BF?

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

May 17, 2017
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Taylor Swift is ready to date again. The singer apparently has a place in London and that’s how she met her new man, British actor, Joe Alwyn. The star hasn’t been seen out and about lately because when she goes out, she’s been disguising herself with wigs! Friends say she’s totally unnoticeable. Is Taylor living a double life?

 

 

