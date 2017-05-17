[Listen] What’s Taylor Swift’s Secret Disguise When Going Out With New BF?

Showbiz Shelly
Taylor Swift is ready to date again. The singer apparently has a place in London and that’s how she met her new man, British actor, Joe Alwyn. The star hasn’t been seen out and about lately because when she goes out, she’s been disguising herself with wigs! Friends say she’s totally unnoticeable. Is Taylor living a double life?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
